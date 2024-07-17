Benefits Of Drinking Matcha

Matcha is a powder made from the Camellia sinensis plant, which is grown in the shade for most of the time. This helps in enhancing the chlorophyll and amino acid content of the leaves, which gives them their green color.

Matcha has a higher content of caffeine, vitamins, and fiber than other types of green tea. This is due to the fact that the entire tea leaf is used in matcha preparation, unlike most other green teas.

Catechins, which are antioxidants found in matcha, may help in preventing cell damage and lower the risk of certain diseases. They may also have a mild benefit in weight loss and management.

Green tea extract is a combination of the caffeine and l-theanine. It helps in boosting energy without the side effects of caffeine and energy drinks. This article will discuss the benefits of green tea extract.