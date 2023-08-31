According to Dr Kuldeep Sukhadeve, Senior Consultant - Paediatrics and Neonatology) KIMS Kingsway Hospitals, Nagpur, who was treating her, the child had a pre-existing complex congenital problem, as well as several anomalies in the heart which made her battle for life all the more challenging.

Last Sunday, on-board a Vistara flight from Bengaluru to Delhi, the child had experienced a cardiac arrest and became unconscious. She had reportedly only recently had a surgery to treat one of her heart issues in Bengaluru.

Recounting the incident, Dr Navdeep Kaur, Senior Resident, Anesthesia, AIIMS, who led the 'operation', told FIT, "About half an hour of departure, we got a distress call from the cabin crew asking if any doctor is available on board. When I assessed the child, she was non-responsive and there was no pulse. She was in a state of cardiac arrest."

For the past three days, the child had been in a critical state and on ventilator support.

The hospital authorities said her family is being counselled and provided being counselled to develop strength to overcome this great loss.

They are also trying their best to transfer the mortal remain of this child to her home country of Bangladesh, added the hospital in their statement.