EU Regulator Recommends AstraZeneca’s COVID Vaccine Alternative: What Is It?

Interim phase 3 trial data, released by the company in November 2021, showed that just one dose (300 mg) of Evusheld (previously known as AZD7442) reduces the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 83 percent, for at least 6 months.

EMA's own evaluation of the final trial data, however, found the treatment to be 77 percent effective in reducing the risk of COVID infection for the same duration of time, according to their statement.