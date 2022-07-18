Amid Monkeypox Concerns, Centre Advises Screening of International Passengers

As Kerala reported its second confirmed case of monkeypox, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday, 18 July, advised state, airport and port health officers to ensure health screening of all international travellers to minimise the risk of importation of the disease.

According to ANI, the centre reviewed Points of Entry (PoEs) Health actions at airports and ports and sought effective coordination between state administration, Bureau of Immigration, and airport and port health offices.

The second positive case of monkeypox in Kerala was found in the Kannur district on Monday, the state health ministry said.

"The 31-year-old man from Kannur is currently undergoing treatment at Pariyaram Medical College. The patient's health condition is reported to be satisfactory. Those in close contact with him have been put under surveillance," news agency ANI quoted Kerala Health Minister Veena George as saying.