COVID-19 Strikes Remote Great Andamanese Tribe, 5 of 53 Infected

Five members of the Great Andamanese tribe have tested positive for the novel coronavirus over past one month. The population of the tribe is said to be just 53, and most of the tribe lives on one of the 37 islands in the coral reef-fringed archipelago.

According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Andaman islands recorded 2,985 Covid-19 cases, while the recoveries stand at 2,309 and the death toll is 41, since its first infection was detected in early June.