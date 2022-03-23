In a First, Brain Implant Helps Paralysed Person Communicate With Words

Similar studied to the one published in the Nature have been conducted in the past in patients with limited eye and moth movement.

This new study, conducted by researchers at the Wyss Center for Bio and Neuroengineering, in collaboration with the University of Tübingen in Germany, began in 2018 and involves a 36-year-old male participant who is completely locked in.

How did they do it?

Researchers implanted two 64 microelectrode arrays in the part of the patient's brain that controls motor movements.