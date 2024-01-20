Ram Mandir Inauguration: AIIMS Delhi To Be Closed Till 2:30 pm on 22 January

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, will remain closed till 3:30 pm on Monday, 22 January, on account of the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
A circular to this effect, issued on Saturday, 20 January, says:
"The Government of India has declared Monday the 22 January, 2024 half day closing till 14.30 Hrs ... as Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated across India. It is notified for information of all the employees that the institute will remain half day closed till 14.30 hrs on 22.01.2024 [sic]."
The circular, however, adds that all critical clinical services will remain functional during this period.
Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi, too, issued a similar circular, which states: "It has been decided to keep all administrative sections/departments of this hospital, OPD, services like lab services etc. closed till 2:30 pm on 22 January 2024."
It added that the OPD registration counters would open at 1.30 pm and that emergency services would continue as per the pre-determined schedule.
The Centre has declared a 'half-day' for all central government offices, central institutions, and central industrial establishments across the country on Monday.
