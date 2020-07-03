Zydus Cadila’s COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Nod for Human Clinical Trials
Zydus Cadila’s COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Nod for Human Clinical Trials
Soon after Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin became the first indigenous vaccine candidate to get the nod for clinical trials, Ahmedabad’s Zydus Cadila Healthcare has also received the approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct human trials for its vaccine, PTI reported quoting government sources.
An official source told the news agency,
This approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) was fast-tracked after a recommendation received by the subject expert committee on COVID-19, in response to the ‘emergency and unmet medical need during the pandemic’.
“The phase I and II trials will take around three months to be completed,” the source added.
The company submitted the data of its clinical trials on animals to the regulator, where its vaccine candidate was reportedly found to be successful in terms of safety and immunogenicity.
Zydus Cadila is likely to enrol participants for the trials soon.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.