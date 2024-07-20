7 Tips to Prevent Food Poisoning in Monsoon

Food Poisoning in Monsoon: The monsoon season is a time of joy and relief, bringing much-needed rain and cooler temperatures to many parts of the world. However, it also presents a significant health risk, as the combination of damp, warm temperatures, and increased humidity can create ideal conditions for fungi, bacteria, and viruses to thrive. One of the most common health issues that strikes people during this time of the year is food poisoning.

Food poisoning is a type of food-borne illness that is caused by consuming contaminated food. In most of the cases, food poisoning is not a serious health condition and can get better within few days with or without medical intervention. Vomiting, diarrhea, upset stomach, fever, nausea, abdominal cramps, and headache are some of the common symptoms of food poisoning.

To keep the food poisoning at bay during this weather, you must know the preventive measure to keep yourself and your loved ones safe. Following are seven amazing tips to help you prevent food poisoning during the monsoon season.