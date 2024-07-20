7 Tips to Prevent Food Poisoning in Monsoon

Food Poisoning in Monsoon: The monsoon season is a time of joy and relief, bringing much-needed rain and cooler temperatures to many parts of the world. However, it also presents a significant health risk, as the combination of damp, warm temperatures, and increased humidity can create ideal conditions for fungi, bacteria, and viruses to thrive. One of the most common health issues that strikes people during this time of the year is food poisoning.
Food poisoning is a type of food-borne illness that is caused by consuming contaminated food. In most of the cases, food poisoning is not a serious health condition and can get better within few days with or without medical intervention. Vomiting, diarrhea, upset stomach, fever, nausea, abdominal cramps, and headache are some of the common symptoms of food poisoning.
To keep the food poisoning at bay during this weather, you must know the preventive measure to keep yourself and your loved ones safe. Following are seven amazing tips to help you prevent food poisoning during the monsoon season.
7 Amazing Tips to Avoid Food Poisoning in Monsoon
1. Maintain Hygiene: To help prevent food poisoning, it's important to maintain good hygiene and cleanliness in your home. This includes making sure that all surfaces and utensils are clean and dry, as well as storing food properly so that it doesn't become contaminated. Perishable items like dairy products, meat, and fish should be stored in the refrigerator at the correct temperature, while cooked food should be consumed within a day or two.
2. Avoid Consuming Raw Food: When cooking food, it's important to do so thoroughly by cooking it to a safe internal temperature. Avoid using raw or undercooked foods, such as eggs, meat, and seafood, as these can significantly increase your risk of getting sick.
3. Be Careful With Street Food: Street food is also a popular option during the monsoon season, but it's important to take precautions. Be sure that any street food you purchase is fresh and served hot. Avoid eating raw salads and chutneys, instead opt for reputable vendors who are likely to maintain high hygiene standards.
4. Drink Safe and Clean Water: Waterborne diseases are also common during the monsoon season. To ensure that the water you drink and use for cooking is safe, it's important to boil tap water or use a reliable water purifier. Avoid consuming ice or beverages made from unfiltered water. When eating out, it's recommended to drink from a sealed water bottle.
5. Wash Fruits and Vegetables: It is important to wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly before eating them. This can help remove any remaining bacteria or dirt that may be on their surface. Peeling fruits and vegetables can also help reduce the risk of contamination.
6. Be Careful About Dairy Products: Dairy products have a tendency to get spoiled rapidly in the monsoon season. Therefore, it is ideal to use fresh milk, cheese, and yogurt, and check their expiration dates before consumption. Do not consume dairy products that have a bad smell or taste, as this can indicate spoilage.
7. Store Food Items Properly: Food has a greater chance of getting spoiled, if it is not stored properly. It is recommended to avoid keeping cooked food outside at room temperature for longer duration. Set your refrigerator at right temperature to prevent bacterial growth, and consider storing the leftover food in airtight containers.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)