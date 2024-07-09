7 Tips to Prevent Eye Infections During Monsoon

Tips to Prevent Eye Infection in Monsoon: The monsoon season brings with it a refreshing respite from the scorching summer heat, but it also poses unique challenges to eye health. The increased humidity and damp conditions create an ideal breeding ground for various eye infections, which can be quite discomforting and, if left untreated, may lead to serious complications.

Eye care is important throughout the year, however, people must prioritise it during the monsoon, when eyes are more susceptible to eye infections. Different types of eye problems that can occur in monsoon are conjunctivitis (pink eye), stye, dry eyes, eye allergies, corneal ulcers, viral eye infections, bacterial eye infections, and more. Following are some important tips to help you prevent eye infections during the monsoon season. By following these simple steps, you can safeguard your vision and enjoy the rains without any worries.