7 Impressive Health Benefits Of Okra

Okra, a flowering plant is known for its edible seed pods and is cultivated in warm and tropical climates, such as Africa and South Asia. It is also referred to as “lady’s finger,” it comes in two colors — red and green. Okra is biologically classified as a fruit but is generally utilized like a vegetable in cooking. Okra is rich in magnesium, folate, fiber, antioxidants, and vitamins C, K1 and A. It helps support healthy pregnancy, heart health, blood sugar and even has anticancer properties.
Let's have a look at the benefits of okra in detail.
What Are 7 Benefits Of Okra?
1. Rich in several nutrients- Okra is a rich source of vitamins C and K1. Vitamin C being a water-soluble nutrient contributes to your overall immune function, whereas vitamin K1, a fat-soluble vitamin is known for its role in blood clotting. Okra also contains protein, many fruits and vegetables lack protein, which makes okra somewhat unique and further helps in weight management, blood sugar control, bone structure, and muscle mass.
2. Rich in antioxidants- Okra is backed with many antioxidants that benefit your health by fending off damage from harmful molecules called free radicals. The main antioxidants contained in okra are polyphenols, that help improve heart health by lowering your risk of blood clots and oxidative damage. Polyphenols also benefit brain health due to their unique ability to enter your brain and protect against inflammation which further help protect your brain from symptoms of aging and improve cognition, learning, and memory.
3. Lowers heart disease risk- Okra contains a thick gel-like substance called mucilage, which helps bind to cholesterol during digestion, causing it to be excreted with stools rather than absorbed into your body and leading to heart disease risk. Another heart benefit of okra is its polyphenol content. According to research, those who ate a diet rich in polyphenols had lower inflammatory markers associated with heart disease.
4. Lowers blood sugar- Consuming okra or okra extract helps decrease blood sugar levels. Consistently high blood sugar can lead to prediabetes and type 2 diabetes hence maintaining healthy blood sugar levels is very important for your overall health and okra is the best option. Okra decreases sugar absorption in the digestive tract, leading to a more stable blood sugar response.
5. Beneficial for pregnant women- Okra is a good source of folate which is an important nutrient for pregnant women, it helps lower the risk of a neural tube defect, which affects the brain and spine of a developing fetus. It is recommended that all women of childbearing age must consume 400 mcg of folate every day.
6. Easy to add to the diet- Okra may not be a staple in your kitchen but it is quite easy to cook. Okra is used in soups and stews like gumbo. It contains mucilage, a thick substance that becomes gummy when heated.
7. Improves Gastrointestinal Health- Okra is rich in fiber and hence helps reduce appetite, and also contributes to weight loss. Dietary fiber helps prevent constipation and maintain a healthy digestive system. People add okra extract to foods to protect against irritation and inflammatory gastric diseases because of its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial actions that help protect against gastrointestinal problems.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)