7 Impressive Health Benefits Of Okra

1. Rich in several nutrients- Okra is a rich source of vitamins C and K1. Vitamin C being a water-soluble nutrient contributes to your overall immune function, whereas vitamin K1, a fat-soluble vitamin is known for its role in blood clotting. Okra also contains protein, many fruits and vegetables lack protein, which makes okra somewhat unique and further helps in weight management, blood sugar control, bone structure, and muscle mass.

2. Rich in antioxidants- Okra is backed with many antioxidants that benefit your health by fending off damage from harmful molecules called free radicals. The main antioxidants contained in okra are polyphenols, that help improve heart health by lowering your risk of blood clots and oxidative damage. Polyphenols also benefit brain health due to their unique ability to enter your brain and protect against inflammation which further help protect your brain from symptoms of aging and improve cognition, learning, and memory.

3. Lowers heart disease risk- Okra contains a thick gel-like substance called mucilage, which helps bind to cholesterol during digestion, causing it to be excreted with stools rather than absorbed into your body and leading to heart disease risk. Another heart benefit of okra is its polyphenol content. According to research, those who ate a diet rich in polyphenols had lower inflammatory markers associated with heart disease.

4. Lowers blood sugar- Consuming okra or okra extract helps decrease blood sugar levels. Consistently high blood sugar can lead to prediabetes and type 2 diabetes hence maintaining healthy blood sugar levels is very important for your overall health and okra is the best option. Okra decreases sugar absorption in the digestive tract, leading to a more stable blood sugar response.