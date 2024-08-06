7 Health Benefits of Zucchini

Health Benefits of Zucchini: Also known as courgette, zucchini is a summer squash that grows in the Cucurbitaceae plant family, which also includes melons, spaghetti squash and cucumbers.

Zucchini is usually harvested when immature, typically measuring under 8 inches (20 cm). It can grow up to 3.2 feet (1 meter) in length, but is most commonly harvested when young. It has a variety of colors, ranging from deep yellow to dark green.

Squashes originated in the Americas, but the zucchini variety was first developed in the early 1800s in Italy. The vegetable is rich in nutrients, and including it in your diet can have a variety of health benefits. Let us read about some of the amazing health benefits of zucchini below.