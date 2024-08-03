7 Health Benefits of Tofu

Health Benefits of Tofu: Tofu, also known as bean curd, is derived from soybean, and is a popular food choice for vegetarians, vegans and those who wish to incorporate plant-based options into their daily diet. It is rich in protein, vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients, making it an ideal choice for those who wish to live a fit and healthy life.

There are many advantages of consuming tofu. Some of these include low cholesterol, good heart health, nourished skin, low risk of bone disorders and more. Tofu is one of the best alternatives for vegans to fulfil their recommended daily protein intake. Let us read about some of the amazing health benefits of tofu below.