7 Health Benefits of Star Fruit (Carambola)

Health Benefits of Star Fruit: Star fruit (Averrhoa carambola) is a famous fruit in many parts of the world. It is sweet and sour in flavor and has the shape of a five-point star. This fruit has mainly two colors - yellow or green, and its flesh is edible.
Star fruit, also known as Carambola has usually two main types - one is smaller and sour, and the other is larger and sweeter. Although, the nutritional and medical benefits of star fruit are still being investigated, there is evidence suggesting the fruit has antioxidant, hypoglycemic, hypotensive, hypocholesterolemic, anti‐inflammatory, anti‐infective, and antitumor properties.
It is important to note that star fruit is a low-calorie snack. It is also a good source of fiber and vitamin C. However, people with kidney issues or those who are taking certain medications should consult their doctor before consuming star fruit.
Following are some of the impressive health benefits of star fruit.
1. Prevents Inflammation: Star fruit is rich in antioxidants, which help to reduce inflammation. It has been found to be useful in alleviating the symptoms of psoriasis and dermatitis.
2. Weight Management: The fiber in star fruit can boost metabolism and help you feel full longer, potentially leading to weight loss. It is also a low-calorie snack.
3. Boosts Immunity: Star fruit provides a healthy dose of vitamin C, which aids the body in producing germ-fighting white blood cells, strengthening the immune system.
4. Promotes Heart Health: The potassium in star fruit helps lower blood pressure, reducing the risk of heart attack and stroke. Research also suggests it may lower cholesterol levels.
5. Improves Digestive Health: The fiber in star fruit aids in moving waste through the digestive tract, providing relief from constipation, bloating, cramping, and diarrhea.
6. Aids in Diabetes Management: Star fruit's crude extract has shown potential benefits in managing diabetes by lowering blood glucose and increasing insulin levels.
7. Lowers Cholesterol: Studies indicate that star fruit helps reduce cholesterol by lowering body mass index.
