7 Health Benefits of Sesame Seeds

Health Benefits of Sesame Seeds: Sesame seeds are tiny, oil-rich seeds that have been used in folk medicine for thousands of years. They are grown on the Sesamum indicum plant, which is cultivated in different parts of the world. The outer edible husk of the seeds gives them their golden-brown hue. Inside, the seeds are off-white, but they turn brown when roasted.

Sesame seeds have a wide range of potential health benefits. For example, they are believed to help in the prevention of heart disease, diabetes, and arthritis. To reap the health advantages of sesame seeds, you need to eat a small amount of them each day. Let us read about some of the top health benefits of sesame seeds below.