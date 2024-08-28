7 Health Benefits of Peaches

Health Benefits of Peaches: Peaches are small fruits with fuzzy peels and sweet white or yellow flesh. Originating in China over 8,000 years ago, they are related to plums, apricots, cherries, and almonds.
Peaches are classified as drupes or stone fruits due to their flesh surrounding a shell that houses an edible seed. They can be consumed on their own or incorporated into various dishes.
Peaches are renowned for their nutritional value, and research suggests they may provide a range of health benefits. These benefits include improved digestion, smoother skin, and reduced allergy symptoms. Additionally, peaches are believed to contribute to a healthy heart and immune system.
7 Amazing Health Benefits of Peaches
Following are some of the top health benefits of peaches.
1. Aid in Digestion: Peaches contribute to healthy digestion, thanks to their fiber content. Insoluble fiber adds bulk to stool and aids in its movement through the gut, reducing constipation. Soluble fiber, on the other hand, nourishes beneficial bacteria in the intestines, which produce short-chain fatty acids that feed gut cells and potentially reduce inflammation. Peach flowers, commonly used in traditional Chinese medicine, also aid in digestion.
2. Promote Heart Health: Regular fruit consumption, including peaches, may promote heart health by lowering risk factors such as high blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Test-tube studies suggest that peaches bind to bile acids, which are compounds produced by the liver from cholesterol. These bound bile acids, along with the cholesterol they contain, are eventually excreted through feces, potentially lowering blood cholesterol levels. Further, test-tube and animal studies indicate that peaches may reduce total and 'bad' LDL cholesterol levels, as well as blood pressure and triglyceride levels. While these effects are promising, more human studies are needed for confirmation.
3. Enhance Skin Health: Peaches may have protective effects that contribute to healthy skin. Test-tube studies suggest that compounds found in peaches can improve the skin's ability to retain moisture, leading to improved texture. Both test-tube and animal studies also indicate that extracts from peach flowers or flesh, when applied directly to the skin, may help prevent UV damage. Peach flower extracts have even been found to delay the development of skin tumors in mice. However, more research on humans is necessary before drawing definitive conclusions.
4. Promote Healing: Despite their small size and delicate skin, peaches pack a powerful punch in terms of healing. Just one medium peach provides about 11 percent of the daily Vitamin C requirement. This nutrient plays a crucial role in wound healing and supporting a strong immune system, while also helping to neutralize harmful 'free radicals' that can damage cells and contribute to cancer development.
5. Improve Eyesight: Peaches owe their vibrant golden-orange color to an antioxidant called beta-carotene, which the body converts into Vitamin A. Vitamin A is essential for healthy vision and supports the proper functioning of other bodily systems, including the immune system.
6. Aid in Weight Management: At under 60 calories, peaches are a low-calorie snack with no saturated fats, cholesterol, or sodium. Additionally, their high water content and fiber content make them more filling, helping to keep hunger at bay.
7. Keep Bones Healthy: Potassium plays a vital role in counteracting the effects of a high-salt diet and may help lower blood pressure, reduce the risk of kidney stones, and prevent bone loss. The recommended daily intake of potassium is approximately 4,700 milligrams, and peaches can be a great way to obtain this essential mineral from whole foods rather than supplements. A small peach contains 247 milligrams of potassium, while a medium peach can provide up to 285 milligrams.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
