7 Health Benefits of Lemon Grass

Health Benefits of Lemongrass: Lemongrass, a tropical plant native to Southeast Asia, has found its way to Africa, Australia, North, and South America. It has become a popular natural remedy for digestive issues, neurological problems, and high blood pressure.
Lemongrass possesses antibacterial and antifungal properties, and traditionally, it has been used as a pain reliever and fever reducer. It contains citral, a natural plant compound that exhibits anti-inflammatory effects.
Lemongrass extract is also used to impart a fresh scent to various products such as soaps, candles, disinfectants, and insect repellants. It is a treasure trove of flavonoids and phenolic compounds, which are rich in antioxidants. Let us read about some of the top health benefits of lemongrass below.
7 Amazing Health Benefits of Lemongrass
Following are some of the impressive health benefits of lemongrass.
1. Prevents Inflammation: One of the key health benefits of lemongrass stems from Quercetin, a flavonoid with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Studies have demonstrated its ability to reduce inflammation, thereby inhibiting cancer cell growth and safeguarding against heart disease.
2. Reduces Cholesterol: Lemongrass holds promise in the realm of cardiovascular health. Traditionally used in Africa as a treatment for coronary heart disease, lemongrass has been found to effectively lower elevated cholesterol levels, as evidenced by a study that showcased significant reductions after a seven-day treatment on rats with lemongrass extract.
3. Supports Oral Health: Lemongrass has also been investigated for its impact on oral health. A two-year study revealed promising results, suggesting that lemongrass oil mouthwash, when used twice daily for three weeks, can moderately improve plaque and gingivitis scores. This finding positions lemongrass as a potential alternative to chlorhexidine-containing mouthwash, which may have unwanted side effects. However, further research is needed to confirm the long-term benefits and safety of lemongrass essential oil in dental applications.
4. Helps in Detoxification: Lemongrass, a herb with potent diuretic properties, aids in the elimination of harmful toxins from the body. It supports the regulation of various bodily organs, including the liver and kidneys, while also contributing to the reduction of uric acid levels. The diuretic effect of lemongrass promotes increased urination frequency and volume, facilitating digestive health, eliminating accumulated fats, and maintaining a clean system.
5. Boosts Immune System: Lemongrass plays a pivotal role in revitalizing the body’s essential systems, encompassing digestion, respiration, and excretion. Its anti-inflammatory properties contribute to enhanced nutrient absorption and bolster the body’s immune defense mechanisms.
Scientific investigations have revealed that lemongrass exerts potent anti-inflammatory effects, primarily attributed to its citral content. These findings suggest that lemongrass can inhibit cytokine production, which serves as a critical signaling molecule facilitating cellular communication and response within the body.
Furthermore, lemongrass demonstrates remarkable efficacy in fortifying the body’s immune defense system, thereby facilitating optimal nutrient absorption and safeguarding against the onset of various ailments.
6. Reduces Fever: Lemongrass is a natural remedy that is effective in treating fevers, earning it the nickname 'fever grass' due to its antipyretic and diaphoretic effects. In Ayurvedic medicine, it is widely used to cure fevers by inducing sweating.
7. Manages Type-2 Diabetes: Lemongrass has also been shown to be beneficial in treating Type 2 diabetes. It helps to maintain optimum levels of insulin and improves the body’s tolerance to glucose.
