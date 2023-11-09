7 Health Benefits Of Kombucha

1. Kombucha is rich in various types of lactic acid bacteria since acetic acid and other acidic compounds and trace levels of alcohol are produced during its fermentation process. These have a probiotic effect on the body. Probiotics in kombucha are gut-friendly bacteria that promote digestive system function by improving digestion and alleviating inflammation.

2. Kombucha and green tea share similar health benefits. Kombucha has a strong antioxidant profile. It contains polyphenols, responsible for most of the kombucha gut benefits. These polyphenols help decrease inflammation which is a common cause of many diseases. The fermentation process of Kombucha increases the concentration of polyphenols in the beverage, making it more beneficial than regular tea. The antioxidants in kombucha help fight free radicals, the harmful molecules that cause cell degeneration.

3. Acetic and D-saccharin acids in kombucha show antibacterial properties and hence help to potentially kill harmful microorganisms. Kombucha are beneficial against infection-causing bacteria and Candida yeast. These antimicrobial properties of Kombucha help suppress the growth of harmful bacteria and yeast, without affecting the beneficial bacteria and yeasts involved in the kombucha fermentation process. In addition, the acids found in Kombucha help to transport polyphenols in the body.

4. Heart disease is the most common cause of death. Kombucha helps lower the “bad” LDL cholesterol levels while raising “good” HDL cholesterol levels. Also, prevents LDL cholesterol from oxidation, which is one of the factors contributing to heart disease. It is believed that people who drink kombucha have as much as 31% lower risk of developing heart disease.

5. Kombucha helps prevent the growth and spread of cancer cells because of its high content of polyphenols and antioxidants. It is believed that polyphenols block gene mutation and prevent the growth of cancerous cells. This is also the reason why people who drink Kombucha are less prone to cancer.

6. Kombucha being a good source of probiotics, has the ability to balance good bacteria in the gut and relieve some gastrointestinal issues. Lactobacillus is a common type of probiotic found in Kombucha helps stabilize the digestive tract and helps prevent infections and inflammation. The probiotic-rich kombucha also improves irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel diseases, bloating, and constipation.