7 Health Benefits of Kiwi

Health Benefits of Kiwi: Also known as Chinese Gooseberry, Kiwi is a small fruit that is rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Originating from the mountains and hillsides of Southwest China, it is now widely cultivated in other parts of the world, with New Zealand being a major producer.
The kiwi is about the size of a typical chicken egg, with camel-colored skin that is edible and slightly tart. Its vibrant green flesh is speckled with tiny black seeds that are also edible, and it boasts a distinct sweet, tart, and bold taste that makes it a popular addition to a healthy breakfast or lunch.
Kiwi is a nutritional powerhouse, loaded with antioxidants, fiber, and vitamins that offer essential health benefits and contribute to overall well-being. It can help boost the immune system, support heart health, digestive health, and immunity, and reduce the risk of disease.
Following are some of the impressive health benefits of Kiwi.
1. Boosts Immunity: The kiwifruit is an immunity powerhouse, packing a whopping 230 percent of the daily recommended intake of Vitamin C. This bold fruit delivers a burst of immune-boosting nutrients with every bite, along with a generous dose of antioxidants that help neutralize harmful free radicals and reduce oxidative stress, potentially shielding the body from inflammation and disease.
2. Reduces Hair Fall: Kiwis are a treasure trove of Vitamins C and E, which may play a vital role in preventing hair loss. Additionally, magnesium, phosphorus, and zinc found in this fruit enhance blood circulation, potentially influencing hair development. Copper, another essential nutrient in kiwis, helps combat premature hair graying and preserves natural hair color.
3. Alleviates Asthma Symptoms: The high Vitamin C content in kiwis offers relief to individuals managing asthma symptoms, particularly benefiting children.
4. Improves Heart Health: The kiwifruit boasts properties that help lower blood pressure, reducing the risk of stroke and heart disease. It also contains a significant amount of dietary fiber, which aids in lowering LDL cholesterol, preventing atherosclerosis, and promoting overall heart health.
5. Enhances Digestive Health: Kiwis are rich in dietary fiber, both in their tough skin and flesh. This fiber aids in reducing constipation and alleviating various gastrointestinal issues and discomfort.
6. Aids in Weight Management: Kiwis are a nutritious addition to a balanced diet, especially for those aiming to lose weight. Despite their delectable sweetness, they are low in calories, satisfying cravings without excessive energy intake. The dietary fiber in kiwis adds bulk to the diet without compromising calorie intake, contributing to feelings of fullness and preventing overeating.
7. Supports Eye Health: Kiwis offer remarkable benefits for eye health. Their impressive nutrient profile supports optimal vision and reduces the risk of age-related eye conditions such as macular degeneration and cataracts. The lutein and zeaxanthin carotenoids in kiwis combat oxidative stress and protect against cataracts, providing high bioavailability compared to other sources. Additionally, the Vitamin C content in kiwis plays a crucial role in maintaining eye health and structure, reducing inflammation and the risk of common eye problems like macular degeneration.
