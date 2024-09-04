7 Health Benefits of Ginseng

Health Benefits of Ginseng: Ginseng, an herbal supplement derived from the fleshy root of the ginseng plant, has been used for thousands of years in traditional Chinese medicine to promote overall well-being.
Two primary types of ginseng are commonly recognized: American ginseng (Panax quinquefolius) and Asian ginseng (Panax ginseng). Furthermore, ginseng can be categorized as fresh, white, or red.
Ginseng is believed to possess energizing properties and the ability to alleviate stress. It is available as an over-the-counter supplement, often marketed with claims of boosting energy levels and reducing stress.
Ginsenosides and gintonin are two key compounds found in ginseng. These compounds work together to provide a range of health benefits. Research suggests that ginseng may also offer benefits for brain health, immune function, blood sugar control, and more.
7 Health Benefits of Coconut
7 Amazing Health Benefits of Ginseng
Here are some of the impressive health benefits of ginseng.
1. Improves Blood Sugar Levels: A 2016 review and meta-analysis has shown that Asian ginseng may help lower blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes. During the study, the blood sugar was measured after not eating. Ginseng also helped improve postprandial insulin and homeostatic model assessment for insulin resistance (HOMA-IR) levels, both of which help manage blood sugar levels. In addition, ginseng improved postprandial insulin and homeostatic model assessment for insulin resistance (HOMA-IR) levels, both of which are beneficial for managing blood sugar levels.
2. Reduces the Risk of Cancers: Ginseng might lower the chance of developing some cancers. The ginsenosides present in this herb have been demonstrated to protect against oxidative stress and aid in the reduction of inflammation. The process by which cells regularly divide and proliferate is known as the cell cycle. Ginsenosides have the potential to improve this cycle by inhibiting abnormal cell division and proliferation.
3. Boosts Immune System: One review suggests that ginseng has strong anti-viral, anti-fungal, and anti-bacterial properties and may improve the function of the immune system. It's interesting to note that black red ginseng extract raised liver antioxidant levels and multiplied immune cells in an animal study. To fully comprehend the possible impacts of ginseng on immunological function, more research on humans is required.
4. Lowers Cholesterol: The accumulation of large amounts of cholesterol in the bloodstream leads to arterial plaque, which increases the risk of heart disease. Since ginseng contains plant compounds that decrease high cholesterol, it may help prevent heart disease. Research reveals that taking supplements of ginseng raises HDL cholesterol and lowers LDL cholesterol levels. The high amounts of HDL cholesterol (good fat) keep the LDL or bad cholesterol levels down.
7 Health Benefits of Rhubarb
5. Helps With Erectile Dysfunction: Research suggests that ginseng might be a helpful substitute for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. According to studies, ginseng may enhance the synthesis of nitric oxide, a substance that improves penile muscle relaxation and blood circulation.
6. Improves Brain Function: Brain functions such as mood, behavior, and memory may be enhanced by ginseng. Some components of ginseng, such as ginsenosides and compound K, may shield the brain from free radical damage, according to several research conducted on animals and test tubes. Studies suggest that Ginseng may also reduce stress and have advantages for treating anxiety and depression.
7. Increases Energy Levels: Ginseng, a natural supplement used for centuries, improves energy efficiency and helps the body adapt to stress. A recent review of 10 studies revealed that ginseng can alleviate chronic fatigue symptoms in just 15 days.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)