7 Health Benefits of Flax Seeds

Health Benefits of Flax Seeds: Flax seeds (Linum usitatissimum), also known as common flax or linseeds are small oil seeds that have been originated from the Middle East thousands of years ago. Due to their high nutritional value, flax seeds have recently gained immense popularity as a health food. Flax seeds are rich in heart-healthy omega-3 fats, fiber, lignans, and several other unique compounds, which have been linked to numerous health benefits, including promoting heart health, reducing cholesterol, preventing cancer, and more.
Flax seeds can be easily incorporated in daily diet to make the most of their health benefits. However, the best way to consume them is in a grinded form, which makes them easily digestible. Flax seeds are either brown or yellow in color and can be processed into flaxseed oil. One tablespoon of ground flaxseed contains 2 grams of polyunsaturated fatty acids (includes the omega 3s), 2 grams of dietary fiber and 37 calories.
7 Health Benefits of Strawberries
7 Amazing Health Benefits of Flax Seeds
Following are some of the surprising health benefits of flax seeds.
1. Aids in Weight Loss: Flax seed contains dietary fiber, which helps suppress hunger and cravings, making it easier to lose weight and maintain weight loss long-term. Studies have shown that flax seed consumption leads to significant weight loss, especially when combined with a healthy diet and exercise plan.
2. Prevents Cancer: Flax seeds contain lignans, plant compounds with potent cancer-fighting properties. Studies suggest that regular flax seed intake may lower the risk of certain cancers, particularly breast cancer in postmenopausal women. Animal and test-tube studies also indicate its protective effects against colorectal, skin, blood, and lung cancer.
7 Health Benefits of Soybeans
3. Lowers Cholesterol: Flax seeds have been found to lower cholesterol levels. Studies have shown that consuming milled flax seed can decrease LDL (bad) cholesterol and total cholesterol. This effect is attributed to the fiber in flax seed, which binds to bile salts and helps remove cholesterol from the body.
4. Lowers Blood Pressure: Flax seed has the ability to decrease blood pressure levels. Research suggests that supplementing with flaxseed products, including flaxseed powder, can significantly lower systolic and diastolic blood pressure. This effect is particularly beneficial for individuals with high blood pressure levels.
7 Health Benefits of Zucchini
5. Stabilizes Blood Sugar: Flax seeds may help stabilize blood sugar levels and promote blood sugar control. Whole flax seed, rich in soluble fiber, slows down the absorption of sugar in the blood, potentially reducing blood sugar levels. This benefit is especially relevant for individuals with type 2 diabetes.
6. Improves Heart Heath: Flax seeds offer significant benefits for heart health. Its content of omega-3 fatty acids, lignans, and fiber helps lower total blood cholesterol and LDL cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of heart disease.
7. Prevents Constipation: Insoluble fibre, like the kind found in flaxseed, does not dissolve in water but instead stays in the digestive tract after meals. It provides weight and absorbs water there, which could aid in promoting regularity. However, there is no evidence yet suggesting flax seeds relieve constipation.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)