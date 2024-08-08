7 Health Benefits of Flax Seeds

Health Benefits of Flax Seeds: Flax seeds (Linum usitatissimum), also known as common flax or linseeds are small oil seeds that have been originated from the Middle East thousands of years ago. Due to their high nutritional value, flax seeds have recently gained immense popularity as a health food. Flax seeds are rich in heart-healthy omega-3 fats, fiber, lignans, and several other unique compounds, which have been linked to numerous health benefits, including promoting heart health, reducing cholesterol, preventing cancer, and more.

Flax seeds can be easily incorporated in daily diet to make the most of their health benefits. However, the best way to consume them is in a grinded form, which makes them easily digestible. Flax seeds are either brown or yellow in color and can be processed into flaxseed oil. One tablespoon of ground flaxseed contains 2 grams of polyunsaturated fatty acids (includes the omega 3s), 2 grams of dietary fiber and 37 calories.​