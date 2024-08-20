7 Health Benefits of Cantaloupe

Health Benefits of Cantaloupe: Cantaloupes are a type of muskmelon called Cucumis melo reticulatus. They are a close relative of watermelon, honeydew, cucumbers, pumpkins, squashes and gourds.
The most commonly known variety of cantaloupe in the United States is called Cucurgis melo reticulatus, which means 'net-like' in Latin. The outer skin of this variety of cantaloupe is rough and webbed.
Cantaloupes are low in carbohydrates, containing only 13 grams per 1 cup serving. This makes them a great addition to a healthy diet. They are also rich in fiber, protein and cholesterol, and have anti-inflammatory properties.
Cantaloupes are rich in compounds called phytonutrients which have anti-inflammatory properties. Eating cantaloupes can help manage blood sugar levels and prevent inflammation, which can lead to diabetes, cancer and various other diseases. Let us read about some of the top health benefits of cantaloupe below.
7 Amazing Health Benefits of Cantaloupe
Following are some of the top health benefits of cantaloupe.
1. Aids in Digestion: Cantaloupe has a low glycemic load score of 4 due to its high water content and low carbohydrate content. This ensures a gradual digestion process, preventing sudden blood sugar spikes, making it an ideal choice for individuals with diabetes.
2. Promotes Skin and Hair Health: With over 100 percent of the recommended daily intake of Vitamin A and nearly 100 percent of the recommended daily value of Vitamin C, cantaloupe plays a vital role in maintaining skin health. Vitamin C supports the natural production of collagen, a crucial structural protein for hair, cartilage, and skin.
3. Reduces Cancer Risk: The high fiber content in cantaloupe contributes to reducing the risk of colorectal cancer. Additionally, the antioxidants present in cantaloupe combat inflammation and oxidative stress, further lowering the risk of cancer.
4. Lowers Blood Pressure: Cantaloupes are rich in fiber, potassium, vitamin C, and choline, all of which contribute to heart health. Consuming potassium-rich foods, as recommended by the American Heart Association (AHA), helps maintain a healthy cardiovascular system. A cup of cantaloupe provides approximately 473 mg of potassium, meeting 10 percent of an individual's daily requirement.
5. Boosts Hydration: The high water and electrolyte content of cantaloupe make it an excellent choice for hydration, particularly during hot summer months or post-workout sessions. A 177-gram cup of cantaloupe balls contains 160 g of water and electrolytes like sodium, potassium, calcium, and magnesium.
6. Supports Eye Health: Cantaloupe contains beneficial plant compounds, including beta-carotene, lutein, and zeaxanthin, which help protect against oxidative damage and support eye health. Diets rich in carotenoid pigments have been associated with reduced risk of age-related macular degeneration (ARMD), a leading cause of vision loss among older individuals.
7. Prevents Age-Related Diseases: Cantaloupe is rich source of some powerful antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin. These antioxidants have been found to offer protection against various age-related diseases, including cataracts, macular degeneration, heart disease, stroke, and certain types of cancer.
