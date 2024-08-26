7 Health Benefits of Bay Leaf

Bay leaf, a common ingredient in many dishes, is usually found fresh, but dried bay leaves are also widely available. The Turkish and Californian varieties are the most common.

Bay leaves are used to flavor soups, stews, and sauces, but are removed before serving because they have a bitter taste. The herb, Laurus nobilis, which belongs to the evergreen bay laurel family, is native to the Mediterranean.

In addition to its culinary uses, bay leaf has been extensively studied for its potential health benefits. Let us read some of the top health benefits of bay leaf below.