7 Health Benefits of Acerola (Barbados Cherry)

Health Benefits of Acerola: Acerola cherry, native to tropical regions of the Western Hemisphere, is better known by the names West Indies cherry, Barbados cherry, and simply acerola. It was first discovered in Southern Mexico and the Caribbean, where it has been used in traditional medicine for centuries to treat liver ailments, diarrhea, dysentery, coughs, and colds.

Acerola is most notable for its high Vitamin C content, which supports a healthy immune system and helps fight off infections. It may also help prevent colds and flu. Additionally, Vitamin C has antioxidant properties that can help treat skin blemishes and promote skin elasticity. Finally, Acerola may be used as an antimicrobial mouthwash, as it has been shown to effectively kill bacteria and viruses.