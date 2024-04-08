7 Footcare Tips For Diabetic Patients

According to Mr. Raj K Jain, Managing Director (MD), Bonjour Group, several research studies and doctors of the team suggest these simple tips for diabetes patients:

1. Choose Diabetic-Friendly Socks: Diabetic-friendly socks are designed to be seamless, moisture-wicking, and provide cushioning. These socks help prevent friction, reducing the risk of blisters and sores. Moisture-wicking properties keep feet dry, which is crucial for preventing fungal infections. Additionally, cushioned socks offer extra comfort and protection for sensitive feet, especially important for those with neuropathy.

2. Proper Footwear: It's essential to wear comfortable, well-fitting shoes in combination with diabetic-friendly socks. Ill-fitting shoes can create pressure points that may lead to foot ulcers or injuries. Diabetic-friendly shoes are designed to reduce pressure on sensitive areas of the feet and provide adequate support.

3. Keep Feet Clean and Moisturized: Maintaining good foot hygiene is key. Wash your feet daily with mild soap and lukewarm water to remove dirt and bacteria. Avoid soaking your feet for prolonged periods, as it can soften the skin and increase the risk of damage.