7 Early Signs & Symptoms Of Menopause

Menopause is a condition when a person doesn't get a period for 12 months but even before the condition is confirmed, the person starts experiencing certain symptoms like hormonal changes, mood changes, hot flashes, etc. that are early symptoms of menopause. According to the US NIH, menopause may begin at the age of 40 to 58 years in developed countries. The symptoms related to menopause may start before menstruation ends, and they can last for several years. These symptoms may have an impact on the quality of life and overall health of a person.

Each person has a unique journey of menopause and they will experience menopause differently. Some may have full, active lives throughout the transition while some may struggle with it. Maintaining a healthy diet and regular exercise can help us feel better in the long term. Let's have a look at the early signs and symptoms of menopause.