7 Benefits Of Eating Sweet Potatoes

1. Sweet potatoes are rich in vitamin A which is contained in the form of beta-carotene. It is an antioxidant present mostly in bright orange-fleshed vegetables. Beta-carotene is converted to vitamin A in the body and is used to form light-detecting receptors inside the eyes. By consuming sweet potatoes various eye disorders related to vitamin A deficiency like xerophthalmia and cataracts can be controlled.

2. Sweet potatoes are high in dietary fiber. They also help in improving gut health and digestion. The high fiber content in sweet potatoes helps in preventing constipation in both children and adults. It also contains a high amount of phytosterol that has a protective effect on the digestive system. It helps to prevent and manage duodenal and gastric ulcers.

3. Sweet potato is high in sugar and starch but has a low glycemic index. Having a low glycemic index means that sweet potatoes release sugar into the bloodstream slowly. This steady phase of mixing sugar in the blood helps control the raised blood sugar. The fiber contained in sweet potatoes is beneficial to manage diabetes as it lowers the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

4. Orange-fleshed sweet potatoes are a great source of the antioxidant beta-carotene. This beta-carotene helps to convert it into vitamin A in the body. Vitamin A is essential as it boosts your immunity to fight against infections. It also keeps the gut system healthy and keeps the natural gut flora balanced.

5. Sweet potatoes are a rich source of vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, and antioxidants. Vitamin C and vitamin E are essential for skin and hair health. Vitamin C helps in collagen synthesis and also contains anti-inflammatory properties hence it can help manage skin diseases such as acne.

6. Sweet potato is excellent for normal brain function, especially purple-fleshed sweet potato. The anthocyanins in purple sweet potatoes protect the brain by reducing inflammation and preventing mental decline.

7. Sweet potatoes contain fibers and antioxidants that help decrease the risk of cardiovascular diseases. The high level of anthocyanin in the purple sweet potato also helps lower the chances of coronary disease.

8. The purple-fleshed sweet potato is essential to fight cancer. These sweet potatoes contain carotenoids which are helpful to prevent cancer like prostate cancer in males. Sweet potatoes also contain beta-carotene, an antioxidant that helps to prevent and reduce the risk of colorectal cancer.