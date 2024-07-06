7 Amazing Tips to Prevent Dengue During Monsoon in India

Tips to Prevent Dengue: The arrival of the rainy season brings with it the increased risk of vector-borne diseases such as Dengue, Malaria, and Chikungunya. Dengue, a viral infection transmitted through the bite of an infected female mosquito, Aedes aegypti, can be life-threatening in severe cases.
Early warning symptoms of Dengue typically manifest 5-6 days after the mosquito bite and include sudden high-grade fever, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, severe headache, abdominal fullness and discomfort, and a skin rash with red spots appearing on the 5th day of illness.
Unfortunately, there is no specific treatment for Dengue or severe Dengue, making it crucial to seek proper medical care upon diagnosis. Prevention is the best approach to managing Dengue during the monsoon season. Following are some of the best ways to avoid Dengue during monsoon in India.
7 Tips to Avoid Dengue During Monsoon in India
1. Avoid Mosquito Bites: Dengue is caused by the bite of a mosquito. Therefore it is important to avoid mosquito bites, if you want to stay safe from this life threatening disease. One of the most effective ways to prevent mosquito bites is to use a mosquito repellent. Applying mosquito repellents on exposed skin and clothing can provide protection against mosquito bites. Natural options such as citronella, eucalyptus, and neem oils can be used as repellents, along with commercial repellent sprays, creams, and patches.
2. Eliminate Standing Water: Eliminating standing water around the home is another essential step in preventing mosquito breeding. Regularly checking and emptying water from plant pots, coolers, buckets, and other containers can help reduce mosquito populations.
3. Wear Protective Clothing: Wearing protective clothing during peak mosquito activity times (dawn and dusk) can further reduce the risk of bites. Light-colored, long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks, and shoes can provide additional protection against mosquito bites.
4. Maintain Hygiene and Cleanliness: Maintaining cleanliness around the home is crucial. Proper garbage disposal, unclogged drains, and trimming tall grass and bushes can help reduce mosquito breeding sites. Using mosquito traps or bug zappers can also be effective in reducing the mosquito population. However, it is important to follow safety guidelines when using insecticides and fogging to avoid health hazards. Installing screens and nets on windows and doors can also help keep mosquitoes out of the home.
5. Education and Awareness: Educating oneself and raising awareness about Dengue prevention methods is essential. Sharing information with family, friends, and the community can help promote collective efforts in reducing mosquito breeding sites and preventing the spread of Dengue. Participating in community clean-up drives can further contribute to reducing the risk of Dengue transmission.
6. Stay Hydrated: People should drink plenty of fluids during monsoon to stay hydrated. This helps them to stay strong and decrease the chances of catching monsoon-related diseases like Dengue.
7. Health Diet: Consuming healthy diet like fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and pulses, and limiting the intake of junk, oily, canned, and processed foods during monsoon is beneficial for strengthening the body's defenses against monsoon diseases.
By following preventive measures, staying informed, and seeking timely medical care, individuals can significantly reduce their risk of contracting Dengue during the monsoon season and protect their health and well-being.
