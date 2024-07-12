5 Tips To Prevent Pneumonia In Monsoon

The monsoon season is expected to bring an increase in respiratory diseases like asthma, allergies, and pneumonia. The monsoon season can trigger respiratory problems.
High humidity, airborne allergens, waterborne diseases, pollution, and indoor air quality can all contribute to an increase in respiratory diseases.
Monsoon season is often associated with high humidity levels, which can create a conducive environment for mold growth, dust mites, and other allergens. These allergens can trigger respiratory allergies and exacerbate conditions such as asthma and allergic rhinitis.
The most common respiratory diseases during the monsoon are influenza, common cold, asthma, pneumonia, and bronchitis. Below are a few tips to prevent pneumonia.
With the monsoon season in full swing, people need to take extra precautions if they have asthma or allergies. Doctors recommend staying away from damp areas, moldy environments, and dusty surroundings. Air purifiers can also help to filter out allergens and wearing a mask when needed can also be helpful.
It is also important to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. This helps to maintain moisture levels in the respiratory system, which can reduce the risk of dryness and irritation.
For those who experience persistent respiratory symptoms, research recommends seeking medical attention promptly. Early diagnosis and treatment can help to prevent complications and reduce the severity of the condition.
Finally, it is recommended to keep ceaning supplies and surfaces clean and dry. Any stagnant water around homes should be removed to prevent mosquito breeding. Door knobs and commonly touched objects should also be regularly cleaned and disinfected.
Washing your hands frequently with soap and water is necessary. This is especially important before eating or touching your face. It is also important to avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with your hands, as this can help to transfer viruses and bacteria.
