5 Tips To Manage Anxiety

Identifying and managing anxiety triggers is one of the most important steps in coping with and managing anxiety attacks. It's important to be aware of your individual triggers in order to develop appropriate coping mechanisms and prevent or respond to an anxiety attack.

Common anxiety triggers include work, relationship, and other life stresses, withdrawal from drugs or certain medications, side effects of certain medications, exacerbation of past trauma, chronic pain, caffeine, smoking, and stress. It's also important to remember that everyone's triggers may vary.

Once you have a better understanding of your triggers, you can start to look for ways to avoid or minimize them. This may mean learning how to manage stress, develop a support system, and invest in therapies such as cognitive behavioral therapy or medication. It's also important to talk to your doctor about your triggers and to explore treatment options.

Let's have a look at the tips to manage anxiety.