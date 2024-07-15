5 Tips To Manage Acidity At Home

Acidity is a common condition that causes a burning sensation in the throat. It is also known as heartburn or acid reflux. It is caused by the back flow of stomach acid into the esophagus, the tube that carries food from your mouth to your stomach.

Acidity can be painful and uncomfortable. It can also cause wheezing, chest tightness, and difficulty swallowing. It is important to be aware of the condition and take steps to prevent it.

Some common foods and lifestyle choices that can trigger acidity include eating spicy food, fried and oily food, drinking too much caffeine, and eating a diet rich in salt or low in fiber. Lying down right after you have eaten anything can also cause acidity. Exercise that significantly increases your heart rate and perspiration can also cause the release of stomach acid.