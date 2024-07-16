5 Home Remedies To Manage Constipation

Constipation is a common condition that affects around 20% of people in the United States. It can be caused by a number of factors, including diet, lifestyle, medications, or medical conditions.
Chronic idiopathic constipation is a condition where the cause of chronic constipation is unknown. It is often difficult to relieve and can have a serious negative impact on the quality of life, as well as on physical and mental health.
There are many natural ways to help relieve constipation. Let's know a few tips in detail.
5 Tips To Manage Acidity At Home
One of the most important steps that you can take to prevent constipation is to drink more water. Dehydration is one of the most common causes of constipation. When you are not drinking enough water, your stool may become constipated and frozen. This can cause severe pain and bloating.
You should also try to eat a high fiber diet. Look for foods that are rich in insoluble fiber, such as fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains. Finally, you should also exercise regularly to help your stool move more easily through the digestive system.
A new study has shown that eating flaxseeds, yogurt, and ghee can help prevent constipation. The study was conducted on the treatment of constipation in patients with chronic pelvic organ prolapse and chronic constipation.
The results showed that eating flaxseeds significantly improved bowel movements and helped in reducing constipation symptoms. Flaxseeds are a high source of soluble fiber, which helps in softening stools and making them easier to pass.
Ghee is also a good source of butyric acid, which helps in improving intestinal metabolism and the movement of stools. Studies have shown that taking 1 teaspoon of ghee at bedtime can help in reducing constipation the next morning.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)