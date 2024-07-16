5 Home Remedies To Manage Constipation

Constipation is a common condition that affects around 20% of people in the United States. It can be caused by a number of factors, including diet, lifestyle, medications, or medical conditions.

Chronic idiopathic constipation is a condition where the cause of chronic constipation is unknown. It is often difficult to relieve and can have a serious negative impact on the quality of life, as well as on physical and mental health.

There are many natural ways to help relieve constipation. Let's know a few tips in detail.