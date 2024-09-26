5 Health Benefits of Sparkling Water

Sparkling water, also known as carbonated water or seltzer water, contains carbon dioxide bubbles. This gas can be natural or artificial. While it might not replace drinking water, sparkling water can be a refreshing and healthy alternative to soda.

There are different types of sparkling water, each with its pros and cons. Some of the most popular include club soda, soda water, seltzer water, mineral water, and tonic water.

While some forms of sparkling water exist naturally, others are prepared by adding carbon dioxide bubbles to still water. Nowadays, sparkling water has become quite famous and is often served in restaurants and cafes. It may be a good alternative to regular water due to several health benefits.