5 Health Benefits of Shellfish

Health Benefits of Shellfish: Shellfish, including crustaceans and mollusks, offer a variety of health benefits due to their rich nutrient content. However, it's important to be aware of potential risks associated with their consumption.

Crustaceans such as crab, lobster, shrimp, prawns, crayfish, and barnacles, and mollusks like oysters, clams, and mussels, are generally low in calories and provide a good source of lean protein, healthy fats, and essential minerals.

Consuming shellfish regularly may boost immunity, aid in weight management, and promote brain and heart health due to the presence of omega-3 fatty acids, iron, zinc, magnesium, and vitamin B12. For instance, 3 ounces of oysters contain nearly 100 percent of the Daily Value of zinc.