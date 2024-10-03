5 Health Benefits of Ridge Gourd

Health Benefits of Ridge Gourd: The Ridge gourd, a popular green vegetable in Indian cuisine, offers many health benefits despite its mild taste. Known by various names in the country, including 'Turai' in Hindi, 'Jhinge' in Bengali, 'Beerakaya' in Telugu, and 'Peerkangaai' in Tamil, this versatile vegetable is packed with essential nutrients.
Ridge gourd is rich in dietary fiber, water content, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, iron, magnesium, and Vitamin B6. It is low in calories, unhealthy saturated fats, and cholesterol, making it a nutritious choice. Additionally, the vegetable is a good source of antioxidants and alkaloid compounds, which help regulate metabolism and eliminate toxins from the body.
While its bland taste may not be appealing to everyone, ridge gourd can be transformed into a variety of delicious dishes. Common preparations include pakoras, sambhar, dal, chutney, and raita.
Following are some of the impressive health benefits of ridge gourd.
1. Reduces Inflammation: The leaves of the ridge gourd are highly effective in reducing external inflammation when applied topically. Additionally, consuming this vegetable can help alleviate internal inflammation, providing relief from cough and reducing swelling of the lymph glands.
2. Controls Diabetes: With its low-calorie count and antioxidant properties, ridge gourd is an excellent option for individuals managing diabetes. Its hypoglycemic nature contributes to regulating blood sugar levels effectively.
3. Improves Vision: The substantial vitamin A content in ridge gourd plays a vital role in enhancing eyesight, even in older age. It also aids in preventing macular degeneration, partial blindness, and other eye ailments.
4. Relieves Constipation: Ridge gourd contains abundant water and cellulose, a natural dietary fiber. This combination offers relief from constipation, restores normal bowel movements, and aids in proper digestion.
5. Promotes Weight Loss: Ridge gourd's high fiber content promotes satiety, keeping you feeling full for an extended period. Its low-calorie and high-water content make it an ideal choice for those seeking to lose weight.
