5 Health Benefits of Ridge Gourd

Health Benefits of Ridge Gourd: The Ridge gourd, a popular green vegetable in Indian cuisine, offers many health benefits despite its mild taste. Known by various names in the country, including 'Turai' in Hindi, 'Jhinge' in Bengali, 'Beerakaya' in Telugu, and 'Peerkangaai' in Tamil, this versatile vegetable is packed with essential nutrients.

Ridge gourd is rich in dietary fiber, water content, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, iron, magnesium, and Vitamin B6. It is low in calories, unhealthy saturated fats, and cholesterol, making it a nutritious choice. Additionally, the vegetable is a good source of antioxidants and alkaloid compounds, which help regulate metabolism and eliminate toxins from the body.

While its bland taste may not be appealing to everyone, ridge gourd can be transformed into a variety of delicious dishes. Common preparations include pakoras, sambhar, dal, chutney, and raita.