5 Health Benefits of Loquats

Health Benefits of Loquats: Loquats, a fruit native to China, are gaining attention for their potential health benefits. The sweet, round fruits, which grow in clusters and range in color from yellow to red-orange, have been used in traditional medicine for thousands of years.

Loquat trees, part of the rose family, are known for their fruit, also called Japanese plums. These bright orange ovals, about 1-2 inches long, contain large brown seeds and a unique tart and sweet flavor.

Traditional Chinese medicine has long utilized loquat fruits, leaves, and seeds to treat various conditions, including cough, diabetes, and cancer. Portuguese explorers introduced the fruit to Europe in the 16th century. Loquats are enjoyed fresh, as an extract, or in jams, pies, and juices. The leaves and flowers are also sometimes used in teas.