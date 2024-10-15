5 Health Benefits of Longan Fruit

Health Benefits of Longan: Longan, a fruit often mistaken for a berry or nut, is related to the lychee and grows in clusters on trees. The fruit, native to India or China, is about the size of a large grape and has a tough, tan shell. Beneath the shell lies the white flesh of the fruit, surrounding a dark seed, earning it the nickname 'dragon's eye.'

While the taste and texture of longan flesh resemble that of a grape, longan has a distinctive musky flavor. Fresh longan fruit is highly nutritious, and particularly rich in vitamin C, providing nearly a full day's requirement in one serving.

Longan is popular in Asia and can be found fresh in Asian markets. However, it is also available in canned and dried forms. Traditional Chinese medicine incorporates both the fruit and the seed for medicinal purposes and overall health, although scientific research has not fully validated these claims.