5 Health Benefits of Lime

Health Benefits of Lime: Lime, a small, green citrus fruit, is packed with health benefits. While often used as a garnish, limes can add a nutritional punch to your diet. Belonging to the citrus family, lime comes in various varieties, with Persian limes being the most popular.
Originating from warm climates, limes are known for their tart, zesty flavor. The most common variety found in American grocery stores, Persian limes, are largely imported from Mexico. Key limes, a smaller, tarter cousin of the Persian lime, are also familiar to Americans.
Limes belong to the Rutaceae family or the citrus family. They play a key role in wound healing, the production of collagen, and the proper functioning of the immune system.
The health benefits of lime extend beyond its nutritional value. For example, lime juice has been used to treat scurvy, a disease caused by vitamin C deficiency. Whether enjoyed in food or drink, limes offer a tangy flavor and a boost of essential nutrients. Following are some of the impressive health benefits of lime.
1. Decreases Inflammation: Limes pack antioxidants that reduce inflammation and potentially prevent chronic illnesses.
2. Prevents Kidney Stones: Citrus fruits like limes are rich in citric acid. Citric acid helps keep kidney stones at bay by preventing their formation.
3. Protects Against Infections: The high Vitamin C content in limes aids in protecting against infections and speeds up the body's healing process.
4. Promotes Bone and Teeth Health: Vitamin C, found in limes, supports bone and teeth development.
5. Boosts Immune System: Vitamin C, a vital nutrient for immune health, is abundant in limes and can help ward off several infections the associated diseases.
