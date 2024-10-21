5 Health Benefits of Lime

Health Benefits of Lime: Lime, a small, green citrus fruit, is packed with health benefits. While often used as a garnish, limes can add a nutritional punch to your diet. Belonging to the citrus family, lime comes in various varieties, with Persian limes being the most popular.

Originating from warm climates, limes are known for their tart, zesty flavor. The most common variety found in American grocery stores, Persian limes, are largely imported from Mexico. Key limes, a smaller, tarter cousin of the Persian lime, are also familiar to Americans.

Limes belong to the Rutaceae family or the citrus family. They play a key role in wound healing, the production of collagen, and the proper functioning of the immune system.