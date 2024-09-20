5 Health Benefits of Hibiscus Tea

Health Benefits of Hibiscus Tea: Hibiscus, a flowering plant that thrives in warmer climates, produces deep red flowers with a sweet and tart cranberry-like flavor. The part of the hibiscus plant used for making tea is known as the calyx. It protects and supports the flower.

Hibiscus has cultural significance in many parts of the world and is generally used in food and traditional medicine. It has been used to treat a wide range of conditions for centuries, including high blood pressure, indigestion, and obesity.

Modern science also suggests that there may be other health benefits to using the hibiscus plant, including lowering blood pressure, cholesterol, and weight management. However, more research is required to confirm these findings.