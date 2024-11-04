5 Health Benefits of Cordyceps

Cordyceps, a fungus that grows on caterpillar larvae, has been used for centuries in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) to treat various ailments. This fungus is believed to boost energy, alleviate cough, enhance sexual desire, improve kidney function, and aid in recovery from severe illnesses.

Cordyceps, a diverse group of fungi with over 750 species found worldwide, is parasitic on various insects. Different species target specific insects, such as carpenter ants, spiders, moths, and dragonflies. Humans are not susceptible to infection by Cordyceps.