5 Health Benefits of Cordyceps

Cordyceps, a fungus that grows on caterpillar larvae, has been used for centuries in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) to treat various ailments. This fungus is believed to boost energy, alleviate cough, enhance sexual desire, improve kidney function, and aid in recovery from severe illnesses.
Cordyceps, a diverse group of fungi with over 750 species found worldwide, is parasitic on various insects. Different species target specific insects, such as carpenter ants, spiders, moths, and dragonflies. Humans are not susceptible to infection by Cordyceps.
5 Amazing Health Benefits of Cordyceps
Following are some of the impressive health benefits of Cordyceps.
1. Prevent Aging: Cordyceps, containing polyphenols, acts as an antioxidant, fighting cell damage caused by free radicals, which can lead to disease and aging.
2. Prevent Cancer: Cordyceps has shown promise in inhibiting the growth of various human cancer cells, including lung, colon, skin, and liver cancers. Studies in mice have also indicated its potential anti-tumor effects on leukemia, breast cancer, and lung cancer.
3. Promote Heart Health: Cordyceps may have a beneficial impact on heart health, as demonstrated by a 2019 mouse study. Compared to a placebo, Cordyceps helped prevent heart enlargement by reducing oxidative stress, which can lead to cardiac hypertrophy. This effect is attributed to Cordyceps containing adenosine, a naturally occurring compound with potential heart-protective properties.
4. Prevent Inflammation: While short-term inflammation plays a role in healing, chronic inflammation can lead to diseases. Research from 2020 suggests that Cordyceps suppresses proteins that increase inflammation in the body, indicating its potential as an anti-inflammatory supplement or drug.
5. Boost Immunity: Cordyceps has been traditionally used to enhance immunity, and research supports this claim. Certain species, like C. militaris, may be effective in helping the immune system stay strong.
