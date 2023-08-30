5 Health Benefits of Consuming Oats

Oats are whole grain foods that are known as oat groats in their whole and most intact form and it also takes more time to be cooked. The instant oats that we get in the market are often not that healthy because they are highly processed. Oats are also consumed as morning breakfast in the form of porridge after boiling it in hot water or milk.
Oats are also used in cookies, granola bars, muffins, and other baked goods. Oats are extremely nutritious due to the presence of fiber and high-quality oats along with amino acids. Know the health benefits of oats in detail.
Rich in Antioxidants- Oats are high in antioxidants, such as avenanthramides, polyphenols, and ferulic acid. The antioxidant properties of oats deliver anti-inflammatory effects to the body and enhance blood flow by dilating the blood vessels.
Reduces the Risk of Heart Disease and Diabetes- Oats help lower the LDL (bad) cholesterol levels and help prevent the occurrence of heart ailments. Oats contain beta-glucan which helps increase the release of cholesterol-rich bile. The release of the bile, hampers the circulation of bad cholesterol in the blood, thereby reducing the risk of heart diseases
Relives Constipation- The fiber content present in oats helps relieve constipation. Fiber works brilliantly for digestion and also improves constipation issues due to its natural laxative effect. The fiber content absorbs the water in the body which helps add bulk to your stool, speeding up its passage through your digestive tract.
Promotes Weight Management- Beta-glucan in oats helps delay the time taken by the stomach to empty the food which may end up making you feel full for longer durations. Oats promote the release of peptide YY, a hormone produced in the gut when we eat food. This hormone helps provide a feeling of satisfaction after eating a meal, making us consume fewer calories, and aiding weight loss.
Helps with Skin Care- Oats are found in numerous skin care products and the makers of these products often label finely ground oats as “colloidal oatmeal", which is approved as a skin-protective substance. Oats are used in the treatment of itch and irritation in various skin conditions. Oat-based skin products improve uncomfortable symptoms of eczema.
