5 Health Benefits of Chamomile Tea

Benefits of Chamomile Tea: Chamomile is a common herb used to produce tea. There are two main varieties of chamomile for tea, German and Roman. Chamomile herbs can produce small flowers similar to daisies. They are usually dried and steeped in water to make tea.
Chamomile contains several chemicals called flavonoids, which have been linked to a variety of potential health benefits. For most people, chamomile tea is generally safe and well-tolerated. However, it is best avoided by pregnant people and those with allergies.
Studies continue to research the potential benefits of chamomile tea for a wide range of health conditions including diabetes, menstrual pain, and sleep problems. It is important to note that chamomile tea should not replace mainstream medical treatments for serious health conditions.
.Following are some of the impressive health benefits of chamomile tea.
1. Improves Sleep: The chamomile plant is known for its antioxidant benefits and now a new study has shown that it may also improve sleep quality. It contains apigenin, an antioxidant that attaches to specific brain receptors to potentially induce drowsiness and lessen insomnia, or the persistent inability to fall asleep. A study was conducted on elderly individuals, who took a chamomile supplement twice a day for four weeks. It was found that the supplement significantly improved sleep quality. However, it is not clear if the benefits of the supplement apply to the traditional form of chamomile tea.
2. Promotes Digestive Health: The digestive system is vital for our overall health. Many traditional medicine practices promote the use of chamomile tea for digestive ailments such as nausea and gas. However, there is limited research to support the role of chamomile in digestion. Nevertheless, anecdotal evidence suggests that it may help in controlling diarrhea and preventing stomach ulcers. Older animal studies indicated that chamomile may help with digestion and gastrointestinal health. Further human research is required to confirm the findings.
3. Promotes Cancer: The antioxidant apigenin, which is found in chamomile tea, has been shown in test-tube studies to fight cancer cells. This is particularly true for breast, digestive tract, skin, prostate, and uterus cancer. However, more research is needed to confirm these findings before they can be considered to be definitive. One study of 537 people observed that those who drank chamomile tea two to six times per week had a lower risk of developing thyroid cancer compared to those who did not drink the tea.
4. Lowers Blood Sugar: Consuming chamomile tea may assist in reducing blood sugar levels. Its anti-inflammatory properties may safeguard the cells of your pancreas from harm. Maintaining a healthy pancreas is of utmost importance, as it produces insulin, the hormone that facilitates the transport of sugar from your blood into cells. A study involving 50 individuals with diabetes revealed that consuming chamomile tea twice daily for 4 weeks was associated with improved blood sugar regulation, lipid profiles, and kidney function. While chamomile tea should not be considered a substitute for medication for individuals with diabetes, it has the potential to be a valuable addition to their management strategy.
5. Promotes Heart Health: Chamomile tea may have heart-healthy effects due to its bioactive compounds, which may reduce inflammation, regulate blood pressure, and lower cholesterol levels. Flavonoids in the tea may be responsible for these effects, according to research. A study of 64 individuals with type 2 diabetes who drank chamomile tea three times daily for eight weeks reported improved hemoglobin A1c and insulin levels, as well as significantly reduced total and LDL cholesterol and triglyceride levels.
