5 Health Benefits of Brown Rice

Health Benefits of Brown Rice: Brown rice has gained immense popularity in recent years. It is largely associated with healthier eating, as it is a whole grain that contains bran and germ. While white rice is stripped of its hull, bran, and germ, brown rice is less processed and has only the hull removed. This leaves in the nutrient-packed bran and germ, which are essential for a healthy diet.

Brown rice has a low glycemic index (GI), which prevents it from causing your blood sugar to spike after eating. This is beneficial for those who are at an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Studies show that eating three servings of whole grains, including brown rice, can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by up to 32 percent. People who eat a lot of white rice are 17 percent more likely to develop diabetes than those who eat less.