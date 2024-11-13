5 Health Benefits of Black Seeds

Black seed, also known as Nigella sativa, has been used for centuries in traditional medicine to treat various conditions. This small shrub, with green leaves and white and purplish flowers, is native to southern and eastern Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and southwest Asia.
The seeds of the Nigella sativa plant are commonly used to produce black seed oil, which is available in capsule form in health stores and online. Both the oil and the seeds, which can be consumed raw or lightly toasted, have a long history of medicinal use in the regions where the plant is grown.
The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is quoted as describing the seeds as 'a remedy for every illness except death,' highlighting their perceived medicinal value. Ancient herb specialists similarly referred to it as 'the herb from heaven,' and the seeds are also mentioned in the Holy Bible and ancient Greek medicine.
Top Health Benefits of Black Seeds
Following are some of the impressive health benefits of black seeds.
1. Hay Fever: Black seed oil may improve allergy symptoms in people with hay fever.
2. Diabetes: Black seed oil or powder may improve blood sugar levels in people with diabetes.
3. Asthma: Black seed, when taken with asthma medicines, may improve coughing, wheezing, and lung function in some people with asthma (specifically those with very low lung function before treatment).
4. COPD: Black seed oil improves lung function in people with COPD who are using prescribed inhalers.
5. Acne: Black seed extract gel may improve acne.
