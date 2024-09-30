5 Health Benefits of Black Rice

Health Benefits of Black Rice: Black rice, also known as forbidden or purple rice, is a variety of rice that belongs to the Oryza sativa L. species. The distinctive black-purple color of black rice comes from a pigment called anthocyanin, which has powerful antioxidant properties. This deep purple-black rice variety is not only beautiful but also has a long history of being consumed by the wealthy and royalty.

In ancient China, it was forbidden for all but royalty to eat black rice. However, today it is a staple in numerous cuisines around the world, due to its mild, nutty flavor, chewy texture, and nutritional benefits. There are two varieties of Oryza sativa rice, japonica and indica. Japonica is a stickier and short-grained rice that is grown in drier, upland fields, while indica is a long-grained rice that is grown in submerged, lowland fields.