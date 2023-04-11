5 Foods For Brain to Strengthen Cognitive Functioning
Here is a list of 5 foods and herbs that help improve brain health, memory, and strengthen cognitive functioning.
Foods For Brain Health: Food is essential for both body and brain. We just happen to focus on choosing foods that our healthy for our organs, skin, and hair but we forget that brain is the master of the entire body and it needs to function properly to let the entire body function well.
It is important that we provide the right nutrition and nourishment to the brain through food. We shouldn't forget to take care of that one part of our body that helps us function throughout the day. Lack of certain vitamins and minerals lead to cognitive decline cause poor brain health.
Thus, we are here with a list of 5 foods or herbs that can improve brain health and prevent memory loss. Don't worry, you don't have to buy any fancy stuff from the market, some of them are always available in your kitchen. Few herbs are beneficial for Alzheimer's disease, while others have been tested for their overall effects mental action or process involved in thinking, understanding, learning, and remembering.
List of Foods That Can Improve Brain Health
Blueberries are the tiny blue or purple fruits that are considered as superfoods since they are few of the healthiest fruits. Research has proved that blueberries are beneficial for brain health as they are rich in antioxidants and protect from inflammation that can cause brain aging and neurodegenerative diseases.
Turmeric has been used by the Indians since ages for healing and medicinal purposes. They are a constant ingredient in every Indian dish and curry. According to US NIH, it can help improve memory due to its anti-inflammatory properties. Turmeric may boost brain health and reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease by fighting the brain of beta-amyloid, buildup of which can cause Alzheimer's-related brain plaques. Moreover, turmeric can improve brain health by inhibiting the breakdown of nerve cells in the brain.
Ashwagandha is another Ayurvedic herb that is considered a superfood in India and it has the potential to inhibit the formation of beta-amyloid plaques that may benefit the brain and reduce oxidative stress that is responsible for development and progression of Alzheimer's disease.
Ginseng is one of the best herbs for the brain since it helps boost memory due to its ability to prevent memory loss and reduce age-related memory declines. Ginseng contains anti-inflammatory chemicals called ginsenosides that help reduce brain levels of beta-amyloid and keep the brain healthy in the longer run.
Lemon Balm has calming effect on the brain and can be used by people who frequently suffer from and insomnia. Lemon balm helps improve cognitive function and prevents memory loss.
According to a study in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Psychiatry lemon balm showed a significantly greater improvement in cognitive function on people suffering from Alzheimer's.
