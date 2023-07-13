12 African Countries To Get 18 Million Malaria Vaccines In the Coming 2 Years

You should know that this is the first-ever malaria vaccine (Mosquirix (RTSS) vaccine) to be developed and the credit goes to the British pharmaceutical giant GSK plc. The vaccine has already been administered to more than 1.7 million children in three countries — Ghana, Kenya, and Malawi — as a pilot program and resulted in a “substantial reduction” in severe malaria cases.

The statement reads, “The rollout is a critical step forward in the fight against one of the leading causes of death on the continent." It further added, "The RTS,S/AS01 vaccine has been administered to more than 1.7 million children in Ghana, Kenya, and Malawi since 2019 and has been shown to be safe and effective, resulting in a substantial reduction in severe malaria and a fall in child deaths.”

The 12 African countries have shown interest in the new vaccine while the nine new countries set to receive the vaccine are Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Liberia, Niger, Sierra Leone, and Uganda.

The joint statement also mentioned, “The allocations have been determined through the application of the principles outlined in the framework for allocation of limited malaria vaccine supply that prioritizes those doses to areas of highest need, where the risk of malaria illness and death among children are highest.”