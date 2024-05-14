10 Signs & Symptoms Of Tuberculosis

When tuberculosis germs survive and multiply in the lungs, it is called a TB infection. A TB infection occur in one of three stages. The symptoms in each stages are different.

Primary TB infection

The first stage of this infection is called the primary infection. Immune system cells find and capture the germs. The immune system completely destroy the germs. But some captured germs still survive and multiply. Most people don't have any symptoms during primary infection, while few get flu-like symptoms, like low fever, tiredness and cough.

Latent TB infection.

Primary infection is followed by the stage called latent TB infection, in which the immune system cells build a wall around the lung tissues with TB germs. The germs prove to be harmless if the immune system keeps them under control but the germs tend to survive. There are no symptoms during latent TB infection.

Active TB disease.

Active TB disease occurs when the immune system is not able to control an infection. The TB germs cause disease throughout the lungs or other parts of the body. Active TB disease happens right after the primary infection. But it usually happens after months or years of latent TB infection.

