10 Signs and Symptoms of Hypertension

The normal value for blood pressure is 120/80. Between 120 and 140 is a pre-hypertensive stage that can be controlled by natural remedies such as exercise, watching salt intake, not smoking, lowering cholesterol, and eating vegetables, etc. If your blood pressure goes over 140/90 then the person is considered to have high blood pressure, or a hypertensive patient.
High blood pressure usually has no symptoms, which is why it is referred to as a silent killer. There are many symptoms associated which are associated with high blood pressure like headaches, nosebleeds, dizziness, a flush face, and fatigue. The only way to know for sure whether one has high blood pressure is to measure their blood pressure. It can be measured twice daily – morning and evening.
People with high blood pressure experience many of these symptoms, but they just as often occur in those with normal blood pressure. If the hypertension is severe enough, it tends to damage the brain and cause symptoms. In few cases, it also causes brain swelling which leads to drowsiness and coma.
Hypertension Symptoms
High Blood Pressure do not typically show symptoms but if one has any of the following ten symptoms, they should check their blood pressure immediately or see their doctor.
1. Severe Headache
2. Nosebleed
3. Breathlessness
4. Tinnitus (Ringing in Ears)
5. Sleeplessness, Insomnia
6. Confusion
7. Fatigue
8. Excess sweating
9. Vomiting
10. Blurred vision
