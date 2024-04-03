10 Signs and Symptoms of Hypertension

The normal value for blood pressure is 120/80. Between 120 and 140 is a pre-hypertensive stage that can be controlled by natural remedies such as exercise, watching salt intake, not smoking, lowering cholesterol, and eating vegetables, etc. If your blood pressure goes over 140/90 then the person is considered to have high blood pressure, or a hypertensive patient.

High blood pressure usually has no symptoms, which is why it is referred to as a silent killer. There are many symptoms associated which are associated with high blood pressure like headaches, nosebleeds, dizziness, a flush face, and fatigue. The only way to know for sure whether one has high blood pressure is to measure their blood pressure. It can be measured twice daily – morning and evening.