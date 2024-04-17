10 Signs and Symptoms Of Cervical Cancer

According to reports, cervical cancer ranks as the second most common cause of death among women in India, contributing to approximately 6-29% of all cancers affecting them. It begins at the surface of the cervix when the healthy cells start transforming into precancerous ones. While not all progress to malignancy, it is crucial to identify and treat this preventable cancer in time to save women from its wrath.
Globally, it is the fourth most common cancer in women, which has led to 350000 deaths in 2022. Let's know the warning signs and symptoms of Cervical Cancer.
Signs Of Cervical Cancer In Women
According to Dr. Mayanka Lodha Seth, Chief Pathologist, Redcliffe Labs, Here are some signs and symptoms indicative of cervical cancer:
1. Abnormal Vaginal Bleeding- Unusual vaginal bleeding that occurs after intercourse, in between periods, or after menopause can be concerning. This might occur due to the invasion of tumors into nearby tissues or infection with strains of the human papillomavirus, leading to changes in the cervix cells, eventually progressing towards cancer.
2. Persistent Pain In the Pelvis or Abdomen- As the stages of cervical cancer advance, the tumor enlarges, resulting in pain in the abdomen. This pain can worsen with time if the infection spreads to the bones, lungs, and other body parts. It needs to be addressed effectively and dealt with under medical supervision.
3. Postcoital Bleeding- This condition is caused if abnormal cells in the cervix are irritated due to sexual intercourse. 0.7-39% of women suffering from cervical cancer experience postcoital bleeding. It is a concerning condition, common among younger women, that calls for speculum examination to diagnose the presence of cancerous cells in the cervix.
4. Abnormal Vaginal Discharge- Changes in vaginal discharge can be indicative of the presence of cancerous cells in the cervix or other underlying infections. This discharge can have stains of blood and be watery or mucus-like. It can be pinkish, brownish, bloody, or foul-smelling.
5. Pain during Sexual Intercourse- The unusual growth of the tissues and cancerous cells in the cervix can lead to pain during intercourse, resulting in inflammation and discomfort. The pain can vary from dull aches to unbearable pain that worsens when involved in strenuous work. The advancing stages of cervical cancer intensify the pain, particularly by the spread of the tumor to various tissues and reproductive organs in the body.
6. Bleeding after Menopause- The presence of cancerous cells in the cervix results in postmenopausal bleeding due to inflammation, vaginal dryness, thinning of the vaginal lining, and changes in the reproductive system. Consult your healthcare provider to understand the cause and make informed decisions about the condition.
7. Pain in the Back- If the cancerous cell spreads to nearby tissues and organs, one might experience back pain. This is commonly witnessed in the advanced stages of cervical cancer when the pelvic walls, spine, and other parts of the body are affected, requiring radiation, pain management therapies, and supportive care.
8. Issues During Urination- In the advanced stages of cervical cancer, the tumor obstructs the urinary tract that carries urine from the kidneys to the bladder, leading to painful urination or problems in urinary retention. Furthermore, Inflammation caused can lead to unbearable pain during urination.
9. Loss Of Weight & Appetite- Cervical cancer affects the body’s metabolism, impacting energy levels and the physical and emotional well-being of an individual. Pain reduces the urge to intake food, leading to anxiety, depression, and loss of appetite. Consulting a nutritionist can help manage this situation better.
10. Feeling Fatigued- When an individual undergoes treatment, the body requires extra energy to recover, making the individual feel fatigued. Disruption during sleep due to pain adds to this feeling. Emotional support is essential in helping the patient recover.
